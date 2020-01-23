UBS Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €9.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBE. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.25 ($10.76).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.