Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

UBER stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,910,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,284,775.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

