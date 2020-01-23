TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $677,016.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 63,898,535,715 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

