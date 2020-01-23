Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

TPTX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. 336,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $2,914,914.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,602,431.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 180,610 shares of company stock worth $9,952,410 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

