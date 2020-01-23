Truewealth LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

NYSE PG opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.94. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

