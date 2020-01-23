Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 650,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,830,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,398,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,612,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,239,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,240,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

