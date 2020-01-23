Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Buckingham Research

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target reduced by Buckingham Research from $158.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Travelers Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus cut their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock traded down $7.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $120.60 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.19. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.