Traders Buy Large Volume of Armstrong World Industries Call Options (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 634 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 846% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 34,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after buying an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

