Traders Buy High Volume of Citrix Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,813 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,656% compared to the average volume of 331 put options.
Shares of CTXS stock opened at $119.23 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $119.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
