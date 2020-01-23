Traders Buy High Volume of Citrix Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,813 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,656% compared to the average volume of 331 put options.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $119.23 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $119.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

