TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. TPG Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The firm had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $501,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. 23,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.59. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

