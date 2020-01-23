Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Tomtom NV (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.45, 1,125 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

About Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tomtom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomtom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.