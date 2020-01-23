Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 2,496 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

