Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $172.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $173.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

