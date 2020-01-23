Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 5,000 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.12.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

