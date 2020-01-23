Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $80,000 Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.