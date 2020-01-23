Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $140,000 in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of BX stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

