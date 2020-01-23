Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $244.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

