Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 1,100 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 121,340 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1,064.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $95.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $96.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

