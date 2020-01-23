Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,609 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $211.44 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.