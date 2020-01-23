TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TMSR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 15,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. TMSR has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

In other TMSR news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,267,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

