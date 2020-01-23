Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD) Shares Down 20%

Tinkerine Studios Ltd (CVE:TTD)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 220,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 311% from the average session volume of 53,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

About Tinkerine Studios (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufacture, and distribution of 3D printers and related accessories and parts in Canada, the United States, and APAC regions. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and science, technology, engineering, art, and math based educational content and training tools, as well as manufactures 3D printing materials.

