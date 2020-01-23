Time New Bank Market Capitalization Tops $4.97 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE, Huobi and Bibox. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $534,497.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx, Hotbit, BigONE, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, C2CX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

