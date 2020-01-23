ThoreNext Market Capitalization Hits $135.24 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $135.24 million and $186,310.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.25 or 0.00072184 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

