Thore Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,860.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $38,802.00 and $26,860.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00670250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007817 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

