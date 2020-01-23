Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.35. 57,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,858. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.