Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,858. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

