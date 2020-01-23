The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.04. The9 shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 110,073 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of The9 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

