The Force Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $9.40 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 77.6% higher against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007748 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

