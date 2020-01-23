The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of KO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,945,093. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

