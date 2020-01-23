Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush set a $52.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. 28,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,473. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,676,000 after acquiring an additional 474,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 258,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 96,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

