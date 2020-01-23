Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Down 8.6%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, 243,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 649,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

In other Texas Mineral Resources news, Director Anthony G. Marchese bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $32,175.00. Also, CFO Chris Mathers bought 410,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $418,584.54. Insiders purchased a total of 539,574 shares of company stock valued at $559,590 over the last three months.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMRC)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

