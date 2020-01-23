Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Down 8.6%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, 243,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 649,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Get Texas Mineral Resources alerts:

In other Texas Mineral Resources news, Director Anthony G. Marchese bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $32,175.00. Also, CFO Chris Mathers bought 410,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $418,584.54. Insiders purchased a total of 539,574 shares of company stock valued at $559,590 over the last three months.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.