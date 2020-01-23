Texas Instruments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 40,019 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 985% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,690 put options.

TXN stock opened at $133.34 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

