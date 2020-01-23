Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $117.00 at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

TXN stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.71. 4,467,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,769. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

