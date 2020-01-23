Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 289.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,154 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $4,652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

