Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.97.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $133.34 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 289.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,154 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $4,652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

