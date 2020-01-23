Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Up 0.7%

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.52 and last traded at C$5.52, 1,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.

The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92.

Get Terra Firma Capital alerts:

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Firma Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Firma Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.