Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020 // Comments off

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.52 and last traded at C$5.52, 1,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.

The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII)

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Firma Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Firma Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.