Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.22 million.

Teradyne stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. 4,170,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,152. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

