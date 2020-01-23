Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Up 6.1%

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42, 1,245,433 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 647,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several research firms recently commented on TLGT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. The company had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teligent Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Teligent by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Teligent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teligent by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teligent by 496.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

