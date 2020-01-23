Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth $374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after purchasing an additional 227,087 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 661,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

