Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81, 525 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

