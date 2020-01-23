Ted Baker’s (TED) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TED has been the subject of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon reiterated an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ted Baker to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

TED stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 290 ($3.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 638.13. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65). The stock has a market cap of $129.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

