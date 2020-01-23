TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.18

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 172988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.
FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.
In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
