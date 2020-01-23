TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.18

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 172988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

