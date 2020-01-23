TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR) Shares Up 25%

TechCare Corp (OTCMKTS:TECR) shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 49,556 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 41,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR)

TechCare Corp., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of a platform utilizing proprietary vaporization technology to enable health, wellness, and beauty treatments in the Netherlands and in Israel. Its products include Novokid, a device for the treatment of head lice and eggs; and Shine, a device for the treatment and rejuvenation of the hair and scalp.

