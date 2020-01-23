Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 235.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 586,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 742,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 251,286 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $13,655,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 188,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.