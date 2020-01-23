Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.17.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.65. 183,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,366. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$82.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$164,681.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

