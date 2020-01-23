TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 7,748,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,933. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 3.29%. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 739,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,626 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,929,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,200,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

