Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.74

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.74 and traded as high as $54.20. Swisscom shares last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 2,845 shares.

SCMWY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Swisscom AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

