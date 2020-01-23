SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.18, 2,746 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

