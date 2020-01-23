Suretly Reaches Market Cap of $215,990.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $215,990.00 and approximately $40,184.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 132.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00010871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

