Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,216,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 816% from the previous session’s volume of 460,386 shares.The stock last traded at $3.58 and had previously closed at $3.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

